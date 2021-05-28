Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government had floated a global tender for Covid-19 vaccine procurement, the deadline of which has been extended.

Vaccination is the most important way to protect the people of the state from future infections and to save precious lives.

The state government is committed to the best efforts for the collection of vaccines for the people of Odisha, ensuring the supply of vaccines to the people of the state and restoring normalcy in the state as soon as possible.

The dateline for the same has been extended by the state government today by one week till June 4, 2021.