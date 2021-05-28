Odisha Govt Extends Deadline For Global Tender Of Covid Vaccine Procurement

By WCE 2
global tender for covid vaccine
Photo: Govt of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government had floated a global tender for Covid-19 vaccine procurement, the deadline of which has been extended.

Vaccination is the most important way to protect the people of the state from future infections and to save precious lives.

The state government is committed to the best efforts for the collection of vaccines for the people of Odisha, ensuring the supply of vaccines to the people of the state and restoring normalcy in the state as soon as possible.

The dateline for the same has been extended by the state government today by one week till June 4, 2021.

