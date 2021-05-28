Odisha Govt Extends Deadline For Global Tender Of Covid Vaccine Procurement
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government had floated a global tender for Covid-19 vaccine procurement, the deadline of which has been extended.
Vaccination is the most important way to protect the people of the state from future infections and to save precious lives.
The state government is committed to the best efforts for the collection of vaccines for the people of Odisha, ensuring the supply of vaccines to the people of the state and restoring normalcy in the state as soon as possible.
The dateline for the same has been extended by the state government today by one week till June 4, 2021.
#Odisha govt extends deadline of global tender floated for procurement of #COVID19 vaccines by 1 week; the tender process that was scheduled to end today has now been extended till June 4 2021. pic.twitter.com/ILT5GjvSNT
— Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) May 28, 2021