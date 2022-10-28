Odisha: Government employee commits suicide in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Yet another suicide has been reported from Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha on early morning hours of Friday.

In this case a government employee has committed suicide in the Rental Colony situated in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar.

The body was spotted hanging from the ceiling fan inside a closed house.

The deceased has been identified as Krushnachandra Senapati (44). He is said to be a resident of Abhyamukhi under Balipatna police limits in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The man was employed in the police battalion. The alleged reason behind the suicide is said to be depression.

The Nayapalli police has reached the spot, recovered the body and has sent is for postmortem to Capital Hospital.

Further investigation in this case is underway.

It is noteworthy that Bhubaneswar in recent times has seen a sudden spurt in suicides. Yesterday that is on Thursday, a youth was found hanging in a busy street in the city.

The incident had been reported from Unit-9 area near Mangala temple in Bhubaneswar. The deceased had been identified as Manoranjan Das (16).

It is noteworthy that, the youth had gone to graze cows at around 10 in the morning and was then spotted by the locals, hanging from a berry tree.

The family members of deceased Manoranjan have alleged murder. They have filed a complaint in this regard.

The scientific team has reached the spot and is conducting further investigation. Further details in this case is awaited.