Odisha: Additional Chief Engineer under vigilance scanner in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: On the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets by Nihar Ranjan Das, Additional Chief Engineer, Planning, Monitoring, Design and Investigation, RWSS Circle, Bhubaneswar, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance.

The Odisha vigilance team led by five DSPs, 12 Inspectors, one Sub Inspector, 11 ASIs and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar at the following six places in Khurdha, Sambalpur and Bargarh districts.

Raids have been conducted in the following places:

1.Residential house of Das located at Flat No-201, Sriram Mansion, Kharavel Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

2. One triple storied building (Parental) of Das located at Modipada, Sambalpur.

3.One paternal house of Das located at village Rohiniyan, police station in Bargarh.

4.The Office Chamber of Das located at O/o Superintending Engineer, RWS&S, PMDI Circle, Bhubaneswar.

5.Relative’s house located over plot No.195, Kharavel Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

6.Relative’s house at Lalit Bhaban, Gandhi Nagar, Sanapalla, Khurdha.

Further search is in progress. Detailed report awaited.