Odisha government decides to reopen Medical Colleges while adhering to Covid guidelines

Bhubaneswar: After careful consideration, the Odisha government on Wednesday, has decided to reopen all Medical Colleges and other institutions offering medical science across the State.

The State government will allow the medical colleges and other institution of teaching e.g. Nursing, Pharmacy,Physiotherapy & Occupational therapy, Public Health and other Paramedical /Allied medical science course in the State during this declining phase of the COVID-19.

However, the medical institutions will reopen while adherence to the COVID guidelines issued by the government.

The details about the reopening of medical colleges in Odisha are mentioned below in the letter to DMET from Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha, P.K. Mohapatra.