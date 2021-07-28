Odisha government decides to reopen Medical Colleges while adhering to Covid guidelines

By WCE 4
medical colleges reopen in odisha

Bhubaneswar: After careful consideration, the Odisha government on Wednesday, has decided to reopen all Medical Colleges and other institutions offering medical science across the State.

The State government will allow the medical colleges and other institution of teaching e.g. Nursing, Pharmacy,Physiotherapy & Occupational therapy, Public Health and other Paramedical /Allied medical science course in the State during this declining phase of the COVID-19.

Related News

STF seizes 152kg Ganja in Badamba of Cuttack, 3 arrested

IMD predicts Heavy rainfall in 12 districts of Odisha in…

However, the medical institutions will reopen while adherence to the COVID guidelines issued by the government.

The details about the reopening of medical colleges in Odisha are mentioned below in the letter to DMET from Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha, P.K. Mohapatra.

You might also like
State

NABARD sanctions Rs 356 cr for building 35 bridges in Odisha

State

Odisha approves Guidelines for creation of over 4,000 Revenue Villages

State

STF seizes 152kg Ganja in Badamba of Cuttack, 3 arrested

Nation

CBI conducts searches at 15 locations in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.