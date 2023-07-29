Odisha: Former Revenue Supervisor and Private Individual Held Guilty by Vigilance Court

Sundergarh: Parsuram Pan, a retired Revenue Supervisor from the Office of Tahasildar in Birmitrapur of Sundargarh District, and Ramesh Chandra Mallick, a private individual, have been convicted by the Vigilance Court in a bribery case. The case, vide Special Judge, Vigilance Sundargarh TR No. 33/2012, pertained to alleged demands and acceptance of bribes by the accused in connection with the release of a seized sand-laden truck.

Today, the Special Judge of Vigilance, Sundargarh, delivered the verdict, holding both Parsuram Pan and Ramesh Chandra Mallick guilty of their involvement in the illicit activity.

According to the judgment, Parsuram Pan has been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and ordered to pay a fine of Rs 2000/-. In case of failure to pay the fine, he will serve an additional rigorous imprisonment of 2 months. The conviction was made under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Additionally, the Court sentenced Parsuram Pan to serve rigorous imprisonment for 1 year and pay a fine of Rs 1000/- for the offense under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. In default of payment of this fine, he will undergo further rigorous imprisonment of 1 month. It was clarified that both sentences are to run concurrently.

Similarly, Ramesh Chandra Mallick, the private individual involved in the case, has been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 1 year and fined Rs 1000/-. In the event of non-payment of the fine, he will serve an additional rigorous imprisonment of 1 month under Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

As per the judgment, both convicts are required to commence their respective prison sentences immediately.