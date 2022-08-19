Hirakud Dam
File Photo

Odisha Floods: Water Discharged Through 24 Gates From Hirakud

By WCE 2 85 0

Sambalpur: The Hirakud dam authorities have decided to four more gates of Hirakud Dam on Friday, say reliable reports.

The decision was taken following a drop in the inflow of water into the reservoir due to a decrease in rainfall on the upper catchments of the Mahanadi River.

Currently, the flood water is being discharged through 24 gates of the reservoir as four gates were closed earlier today.

At present, the water level in Hirakud Dam is 624 feet wherein less water is entering the dam and excess water is being released.

Necessary measures are being taken to maintain the water level at 622 feet till tomorrow said sources.

You might also like
State

Couple Found Hanging From Tree In Deogarh Of Odisha

State

More Rain In Odisha As Depression To Intensify Further

State

Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel rate remains constant in Bhubaneswar

State

12-hour bandh observed in Sundergarh by Western Odisha Yuva Manch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.