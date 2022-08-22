Odisha Floods: Fear Of Water-Borne Disease Escalates

Bhubaneswar: Due to the wake of flood situation in the state, cases of water-borne disease have come to fore in the flood-affected areas.

Cases of Malaria and dengue are raising in the waterlogged areas.

It is to be noted that as many as 32 people have fallen victim to snake bites and undergoing treatment, said sources.

Reportedly, 23,367 thousand people of 14 district are under the flood-affected areas however, the local administration is working towards purifying the stagnant flood water in the affected areas.

It is noteworthy that, around 5,37,000 of Halogen tablets, 1, 22,000 ORS have been distributed in the flood affected areas, in the meantime 210 medical relief centres and 125 mobile teams are operating in the flooded areas.

People are also being made aware by the administration to maintain hygiene, to avoid any water-borne disease.

The number of water-borne disease cases might increase in Balasore, furthermore all the necessary arrangements have been done, after having a discussion with Balasore Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), said director of public health, Niranjan Mishra.