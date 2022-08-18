Flood Situation In Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik to make aerial survey

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik to make an aerial survey and review the of flood affected districts on Thursday afternoon.

The Chief Minister will make an aerial survey of flood affected districts of Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara at 3.30 pm, said sources.

Floods in Odisha have waterlogged many districts, marooned villages, agricultural crops, damaged houses, disrupted roads and damaged other infrastructure.

Worth mentioning, the water level of major rivers is falling now. The water level in Hirakud reservoir was 624.69 feet at 9 am today.