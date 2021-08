Odisha flight services from Jeypore, Rangeilunda to commence soon

Bhubaneswar: The Commercial air service is scheduled to start soon from the Jeypore airstrip in Koraput district and Rangeilunda airstrip in Ganjam district, informs Transport Minister, Padmanabha Behera on Friday.

Speaking to the media persons, Padmanabha Behera informed, CM Naveen Patnaik have given a nod to the proposal. The planning is in the final phase .

Both the Jeypore airstrip and Rangeilunda airstrip are completely ready, said minister.