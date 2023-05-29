Odisha DGP holds preparatory meeting for Puri Rath Yatra 2023

Cuttack: Odisha DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal today held a security preparatory meeting for the forthcoming Puri Rath Yatra 2023, which is to be celebrated on June 20.

Bansal held the security preparatory meeting at State Police Headquarters in Cuttack as lakhs of people across the globe are expected to throng the holy city during this world famous Car Festival.

Besides, huge crowd is expected in Puri city during the important rituals like Nabajauban Darshan (will be held on June 19), Sri Gundicha Yatra/ Ratha Yatra (on June 20), Bahuda Yatra (on June 28), Suna Besha (on June 29) and Niladri Bije (on July 1). In order to conduct all these rituals of the deities peacefully and successfully, the meeting took the following decisions:

Elaborate security arrangements will be made during the major events of Car Festival like Nabajauban Darshan, Sri Gundicha Yatra, Bahuda, Suna Besha etc.

RAF and CRPF will be requisitioned well ahead of time to provide extra security coverage.

Senior Police Officers will be assigned for specific duties.

Requisition of Bomb disposal squads/ HHMDs, DMFDs and Metal Detectors.

Counter intelligence squads.

VVIPs security.

Communication arrangements and preparation of a comprehensive plan/ arrangement allotting different channels.

Provision of Cranes/ Vehicles/ other Gadgets.

Installation of C.C.T.Vs.

Provision of Road Divider/ Delineator and Traffic cones.

Strengthening Beach patrolling.

Issues related to Bus-Operators.

Opening of Temporary Police Aid posts.

Regulation of Traffic.

Accommodation of Officers/ Force.

Senior officers of State Police including ADGP, SAP, Director intelligence, ADGP (Hdqrs.), Commissioner of Police Cuttack-Bhubaneswar, ADGP CID CB, ADGP (Law and Order), ADGP (Operations), ADGP (Railways and Coastal Security), ADGP (Modernisation), IGP (Provisioning), IGP (CID CB), IGP (Communication), IGP (CR),DIGP (Intelligence), DIGP (SIW), SP, Puri, SP (Hdqrs.), SP (Signals), SP (PMT), Commandant 6th OSAP, AIGP (Provisioning) and other Senior Police Officers were present in the meeting.