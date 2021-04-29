Odisha DGP appeals people to implement Covid norms: Watch

By WCE 5
Odisha Dgp appeals to follow Covid norms

Bhubaneswar: The Director General of Odisha Police on Thursday appealed people of the State to adhere to the norms set in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. He also asked to abide the enforcements like night curfew and weekend shutdown imposed by the State Goverenment in specified areas.

Briefing the press DGP Abhay appealed everyone to implement Covid norms. He said that crime detection gives immense professional satisfaction to police, yet for the greater health of the society; police are now arresting people and imposing fines for violations of Covid norms, which give Police less satisfaction.

Also read: COVID Cases In Bhubaneswar: 851 New Cases, 429 Recoveries and 2 Death Cases Reported Today

Accordingly, the DGP appealed everyone to wear mask, maintain social distancing and abide the rules of night curfew and weekend shutdown that have been enforced at specified areas of the State in the wake of the pandemic.

It is to be note that Police have arrested 418 persons for violating Covid norms while fine amount of about Rs. 7 crore have been collected.

You might also like
State

COVID Cases In Bhubaneswar: 851 New Cases, 429 Recoveries and 2 Death Cases Reported…

State

Puri Court to be shutdown till Monday, Bar Association till May 15

State

Online Application For 856 Vacant Posts Begins; Check Details

State

Odisha: Fake Ghee Manufacturing Unit Busted In Bhanjanagar: Watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.