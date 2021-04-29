Bhubaneswar: The Director General of Odisha Police on Thursday appealed people of the State to adhere to the norms set in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. He also asked to abide the enforcements like night curfew and weekend shutdown imposed by the State Goverenment in specified areas.

Briefing the press DGP Abhay appealed everyone to implement Covid norms. He said that crime detection gives immense professional satisfaction to police, yet for the greater health of the society; police are now arresting people and imposing fines for violations of Covid norms, which give Police less satisfaction.

Accordingly, the DGP appealed everyone to wear mask, maintain social distancing and abide the rules of night curfew and weekend shutdown that have been enforced at specified areas of the State in the wake of the pandemic.

It is to be note that Police have arrested 418 persons for violating Covid norms while fine amount of about Rs. 7 crore have been collected.