COVID Cases In Bhubaneswar: 851 New Cases, 429 Recoveries and 2 Death Cases Reported Today

Bhubaneswar: A total of 851 fresh COVID positive cases have been detected in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the last 24 hours.

According to the City civic body, 851 fresh COVID positive cases detected today include 755 local contact cases and 96 quarantine cases.

The highest number of positive cases (61) was reported from Patia area. This was followed by Nayapalli with 58 cases.

Fresh 429 recovery cases and to death cases were also reported in BMC area today.

Here are the details of the coronavirus positive case reported in Bhubaneswar today: