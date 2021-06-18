Odisha culture department sanctions Rs 1 lakh for Tapu Mishra’s treatment

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Culture Department has sanctioned one lakh rupees in favour of Odia playback singer Tapu Mishra for the treatment.

Reportedly, the money has been sanctioned out of Artist Welfare Fund.

Earlier on Thursday, health condition deteriorated and is undergoing Tapu Mishra is undergoing treatment for post-Covid-19 complications at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Her family members, several Ollywood stars sought financial support in order to airlift her outside the state for advanced treatment.

It is to be noted here that her father also had died due to COVID-related complications on May 10.

You can send money to the following account to support Tapu Mishra’s treatment:

Account no-921010020302491

IIFC-UTIB0000024

MICR-751211002

ACCOUNT NAME-DHRUTIDIPA MISHRA

BANK NAME-AXIS BANK

UPI [email protected]

