Noted Ollywood singer Tapu Mishra to be airlifted for COVID treatment

Bhubaneswar: Famous Ollywood playback singer Tapu Mishra, who is suffering from Covid-19, to be airlifted outside the State for further treatment.

According to Tapu’s family member, her oxygen level is coming down and her condition is getting worsen day by day. Therefore, she will be airlifted either to Calcutta or Chennai for advanced treatment.

Currently, she is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Tapu was in home isolation after she tested positive for the deadly virus. Latest, she was shifted to a private hospital for treatment after her condition deteriorated.

Later, the singer was wheeled into another COVID hospital and put in ventilator support after she did not show any signs of improvement. However, her oxygen level gradually decreasing.

It is to be noted here that her father also had died due to COVID-related complications on May 10.

Tapu Mishra has lent her voice for several Odia movies and bhajans. Besides, she used to release her own album songs.

