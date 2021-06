Odisha Covid recovery tally rises to 8,48,960 as 4159 patients recover today

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 8,48,960 as 4159 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health & Family Welfare Department, of the 4159 patients who got well from the disease 735 are from Khurda followed by 537 from Cuttack and 364 from Balasore districts.

The district-wise recovery cases are as follows:

735 from Khordha

537 from Cuttack

364 from Baleswar

308 from Jajapur

251 from Puri

168 from Anugul

165 from Bhadrak

154 from Mayurbhanj

129 from Jagatsinghpur

125 from Nayagarh

102 from Sundargarh

92 from Kalahandi

85 from Dhenkanal

81 from Nabarangpur

80 from Bargarh

72 from Kendrapara

70 from Koraput

64 from Malkangiri

59 from Boudh

59 from Sonepur

55 from Rayagada

53 from Bolangir

48 from Kandhamal

43 from Gajapati

40 from Keonjhar

35 from Sambalpur

28 from Ganjam

21 from Nuapada

20 from Deogarh

10 from Jharsuguda

106 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 848960.