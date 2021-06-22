19 districts to witness thunderstorm with lightning in Odisha

By WCE 3
thunderstorm alert

Bhubaneswar: A total of 19 districts of Odisha are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning, informed the regional India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre here today.

“Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur,” said the weatherman in its bulletin.

Related News

Meteorological Centre issues Yellow Warning for 11 districts…

Heavy rainfall to lash several parts of Odisha, check…

People of these districts have been asked to stay alert till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

The IMD further said that Odisha has received 139.5 mm rainfall from June 1 to June 22 which is two per cent more than the normal rainfall.

You might also like
State

ATMA machines to be installed in Bhubaneswar, Puri Railway station

State

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Online application for 721 Sub Inspector and…

State

Shocking! Woman hacks husband to death in Odisha’s Ganjam district

State

Exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists in Odisha’s Kandhamal

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.