19 districts to witness thunderstorm with lightning in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 19 districts of Odisha are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning, informed the regional India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre here today.

“Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur,” said the weatherman in its bulletin.

People of these districts have been asked to stay alert till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

The IMD further said that Odisha has received 139.5 mm rainfall from June 1 to June 22 which is two per cent more than the normal rainfall.