Odisha Covid recovery tally rises to 8,35,132 as 5281 patients recover today

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 8,35,132 as 5281 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.
According to the Health & Family Welfare Department, of the 5281 patients who got well from the disease 800 are from Khurda followed by 510 from Cuttack and 308 from Jajpur districts.
The district-wise recovery cases are as follows:
800 from Khordha
510 from Cuttack
308 from Jajapur
286 from Baleswar
285 from Kendrapara
276 from Mayurbhanj
253 from Anugul
244 from Bhadrak
231 from Puri
213 from Boudh
204 from Sundargarh
187 from Jagatsinghpur
169 from Dhenkanal
144 from Koraput
134 from Nabarangpur
109 from Nayagarh
104 from Bargarh
103 from Rayagada
84 from Keonjhar
76 from Kalahandi
71 from Kandhamal
68 from Malkangiri
57 from Sonepur
41 from Bolangir
41 from Ganjam
41 from Sambalpur
31 from Gajapati
24 from Jharsuguda
21 from Deogarh
15 from Nuapada
151 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 835132.