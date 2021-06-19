Odisha Covid recovery tally rises to 8,35,132 as 5281 patients recover today

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 8,35,132 as 5281 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health & Family Welfare Department, of the 5281 patients who got well from the disease 800 are from Khurda followed by 510 from Cuttack and 308 from Jajpur districts.

The district-wise recovery cases are as follows:

800 from Khordha

510 from Cuttack

308 from Jajapur

286 from Baleswar

285 from Kendrapara

276 from Mayurbhanj

253 from Anugul

244 from Bhadrak

231 from Puri

213 from Boudh

204 from Sundargarh

187 from Jagatsinghpur

169 from Dhenkanal

144 from Koraput

134 from Nabarangpur

109 from Nayagarh

104 from Bargarh

103 from Rayagada

84 from Keonjhar

76 from Kalahandi

71 from Kandhamal

68 from Malkangiri

57 from Sonepur

41 from Bolangir

41 from Ganjam

41 from Sambalpur

31 from Gajapati

24 from Jharsuguda

21 from Deogarh

15 from Nuapada

151 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 835132.