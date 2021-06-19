Odisha sees 42 Covid deaths, 4 each from Bhubaneswar, Puri, Jharsuguda,Sundergarh & Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: As many as 42 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department on Saturday.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

1.A 30 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Sickle Cell Disease.

2.A 48 years old Female of Angul District.

3.A 66 years old Male of Bargarh District who was also suffering from Pulmonary TB.

4.A 42 years old Male of Bargarh District.

5.A 48 years old Female of Bargarh District.

6.A 58 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Anaemia.

7.A 51 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

8.A 66 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

9.A 65 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

10.A 64 years old Female of Cuttack District.

11.A 57 years old Male of Cuttack District.

12.A 42 years old Male of Cuttack District.

13.A 81 years old Male of Cuttack District.

14.A 45 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

15.A 30 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

16.A 38 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

17.A 51 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

18.A 25 years old Female of Kalahandi District.

19.A 90 years old Male of Kendrapada District.

20.A 38 years old Male of Kendrapada District.

21.A 50 years old Male of Kendrapada District.

22.A 56 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus, Cerebro Vascular Accident.

23.A 47 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

24.A 48 years old Female of Koraput District.

25.A 73 years old Male of Koraput District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

26.A 41 years old Male of Koraput District.

27.A 80 years old Female of Malkangiri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypothyradism.

28.A 50 years old Male of Malkangiri District.

29.A 35 years old Female of Mayurbhanja District.

30.A 76 years old Male of Mayurbhanja District.

31.A 45 years old Male of Nuapada District.

32.A 57 years old Male of Nuapada District.

33.A 80 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

34.A 80 years old Female of Puri District.

35.A 66 years old Female of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

36.A 62 years old Female of Puri District.

37.A 26 years old Female of Rayagada District.

38.A 46 years old Male of Sonepur District.

39.A 44 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Adrenoleukodystrophy.

40.A 46 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

41.A 60 years old Female of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

42.A 54 years old Female of Sundargarh District.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 3,550.