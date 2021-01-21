Odisha Covid Recovery: 224 More Positive Patients Recovered Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday informed that a total of 224 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

With the fresh recoveries of 224 cases, the number of recovery in the State rose to 330545 today.

Here is the district-wise list of the recovered cases:

43 from Sundergarh

28 from Anugul

18 from Jharsuguda

16 from Bargarh

15 from Sambalpur

14 from Balesore

14 from Jajapur

14 from Khurda

10 from Koraput

10 from Puri

6 from Nuapada

4 from Ganjam

4 from Kalahandi

3 from Balangir

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Keonjhar

3 from Sonepur

2 from Cuttack

2 from Deogarh

2 from Gajapati

2 from Mayurbhanj

2 from Rayagada

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Nayagarh

3 from State Pool