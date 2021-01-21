Odisha Covid Recovery: 224 More Positive Patients Recovered Today
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday informed that a total of 224 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
With the fresh recoveries of 224 cases, the number of recovery in the State rose to 330545 today.
Here is the district-wise list of the recovered cases:
43 from Sundergarh
28 from Anugul
18 from Jharsuguda
16 from Bargarh
15 from Sambalpur
14 from Balesore
14 from Jajapur
14 from Khurda
10 from Koraput
10 from Puri
6 from Nuapada
4 from Ganjam
4 from Kalahandi
3 from Balangir
3 from Jagatsinghpur
3 from Keonjhar
3 from Sonepur
2 from Cuttack
2 from Deogarh
2 from Gajapati
2 from Mayurbhanj
2 from Rayagada
1 from Bhadrak
1 from Malkangiri
1 from Nayagarh
3 from State Pool