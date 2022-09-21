Odisha: Couple dies after consuming poison in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a couple reportedly died after consuming poison in their house in Phuleswari slum under Bharatpur Police station limits of Bhubaneswar in Odisha today.

The deceased have been identified as Somnath and the identity of his lover is yet to be ascertained. Besides, Somnath is resident of Nayagarh and his lover hails from Rasol in Dhenkanal district, said sources.

According to reports, both the deceased were married earlier. Besides, Somnath previously had a wife and one son, said sources.

It is noteworthy that, Somnath left his wife-son and started living with his lover in Phuleswari slum.

However today, the body of the couple is recovered from their house.

Soon, the police reached the spot, recovered their bodies and sent them to Bhubaneswar’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital for autopsy.

Under what circumstances the couple had taken such extreme step is yet to be known by the police. In the meantime, the police have initiated a probe into the matter.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

It is noteworthy that in a similar incident on August 2, a woman and her widow daughter in Bolangir committed suicide by consuming poison and the incident took place at Patimal village under the Khaprkhol police limits