Loot From Cancer Patient In Mo Bus At Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a cancer patient has been looted from MoBus in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha on Wednesday.

The incident has taken place while the patient was on his way the hospital for treatment. he was looted off Rs.15,000/- (fifteen thousand rupees). The looter had boarded the bus as a casual customer.

The old man who has been looted was travelling from Berhampur to Bhubaneswar for his cancer treatment. But when the bus reached Vani Vihar square he enticed that the money was missing from his shirt pocket.

A complaint has been lodged in this regard in the Saheed Nagar police station. The police is conducting investigation in the bus number 8.

At least two costly mobile phones were looted by miscreants from the passengers of Mo Bus in Bhubaneswar of Odisha on September 16, 2022. After getting information Police took action, but the looters are yet to be nabbed.

As per reports, miscreants looted two costly mobile phones from the passengers of Mo Bus number 18. One of the phones was pick pocketed from Fire Station chowk while the other was looted from Jaydev Vihar area.

It has been learnt that the pick pockets are adopting smart modus operandi to commit loot these days in the capital city. They are boarding Mo Bus posing as a gentleman. They are wearing apparels like gentlemen or student and looting the passengers.

After today’s loot PCR van reached the spot and searched for the mobile. The passengers were searched one by one. However, till then the looters had already lurked from the bus.

Two separate complaints have been lodged at Nayapalli Police Station in Bhubaneswar in this connection. Police investigation is underway to nab the mobile looters.