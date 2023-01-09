Odisha: Complaint lodged against girl for making obscene & erotic statements on social media

Cuttack: The members of Biswas Foundation have filed a complaint against a girl for issuing erotic and obscene statements on social media. They lodged the FIR in the Nischintakoili Police station in Cuttack district of Odisha.

As per reports, the obscene and erotic statements made by a girl in a few videos, who has been identified as Nishra Maharana, has been seen making the rounds on social media.

Biswas foundation has urged Police in the complaint to delete all these questionable videos from social media and stringent action should be taken against Nisha Maharana and the agencies responsible behind making such video viral.