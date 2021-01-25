Odisha CM Urges Union Ministers, HC Judges To Adopt Schools

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday appealed two Union Ministers from the state Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi, judges of Orissa High Court, all MPs and MLAs to adopt government schools under the ‘Mo School’ initiative.

Patnaik has written a letter to all including the state ministers requesting to adopt the school in which they had studied or any school of their choice under programme.

A person can adopt a maximum of three schools under the initiative.

The Chief Minister said that the programme has brought them an opportunity to do something for their dearest school.

“You all have established yourselves in society by your own ability and talent. The school in which you had studied has a significant contribution to that. Contribution of school is immense, it has shaped us. It has provided us with the ability to create a unique identity for ourselves,” he added.

Notably, a number of bureaucrats have already come forward to adopt schools for their holistic development this year.

The state government had launched the ‘Mo School Abhiyan’ on Children’s Day in 2017 to create a platform for people to connect, collaborate and contribute to revamping the government and government-aided schools in Odisha.

