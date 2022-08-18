Odisha CM undertakes aerial survey of flood affected areas, announces relief: Check Details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday undertook aerial survey of five flood affected districts of the State — Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara.

Following the aerial survey, the CM has announced relief for fifteen days in the flood affected areas. Within seven days after the flood water recedes, the damage will be accessed and assistance will be provided within fifteen days.

As per reports the CM today undertook aerial view of the Luna River, the islet of Chitrotpala River and Mahanadi’s tributary Paika River’s islet in Kendrapara district, Kujanga and Naugan area of Jagatsinghpur district, the low lying areas of Gop, Astaranga, Nimapada, Delang, Pipili and Kanasa area of Puri district and took stock of the flood situation.

The CM has shown concern after witnessing that many areas have been waterlogged and affected while wide patches of farm lands have been affected and houses are damaged due to the flood.

The CM’s 5T Secretary VK Pandian accompanied Patnaik in this aerial tour.

The CM has directed to accelerate distribution of relief, cooked food, and providing of health services, drinking water in the flood affected areas. He has also directed to provide cattle food and veterinary services in the affected areas.

Following the aerial tour the CM has announced relief for the flood affected villages of Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts within 15 days.

Besides, relief will also be provided for 7 days to the flood affected villages of Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh and Angul districts.