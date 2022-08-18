Flood in Odisha: SRC reviews situation, says fresh low-pressure area to have no major impact

Bhubaneswar: Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena today reviewed the flood situation in Odisha and clarified that the fresh low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal will not have major impact on the Mahanadi river system.

The SRC said that though the low pressure area is likely to concentrate into a deep depression, it will trigger the light to moderate in north and western Odisha on August 20 and 21. Likewise, the coastal parts of the State will witness rainfall till August 20 from this evening.

At present, the water level in Hirakud dam is 624.31 feet. However, in view of the expected downpour the water level in the reservoir will be maintained at 622 feet. A total of 12 gates were closed today. The flood water is being released through 28 gates now.

Currently, 10.26 lakh cusec of water is flowing in Cuttack Mundali. The water level has started to decrease everywhere except in Kanas.

The SRC further stated that no reports of the formation of the breach were reported since yesterday. Only 7 breaches have occurred in Mahanadi River system.