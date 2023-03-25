Odisha CM Naveen appeals all to observe Earth Hour today

Bhubaneswar/Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday appealed everyone to switch off lights for one hour and observe Earth Hour.

The CM appealed to all the people through a tweet on his personal twitter handle to observe Earth Hour. He further said that, all lights at Naveen Niwas will be switched off for an hour today from 8:30pm to 9:30pm.

The CM further appealed all to join the global pledge to conserve electricity and to mitigate global warming and climate change hazards.

CM Patnaik said Earth is the only home we have and we have to work together to make Earth a more sustainable place.

Joining #EarthHour, I will switch off all lights at Naveen Niwas for an hour today. Appeal all to join global pledge to conserve electricity to mitigate global warming & climate change hazards to make planet Earth, the only home we share, a more sustainable place for us to live. pic.twitter.com/2VvzyYSsRl — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 25, 2023

The World Wildlife Federation (WWF) has also joined hands with world famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik and shared a beautiful sand art to promote Earth Hour.

WWF-India further said that it is proud to associate with Sudarsan Pattnaik and thankful for his thoughtful dedication.

🎨He aims to spread switch-off message across towns & cities in #India. He emphasizes understanding climate change risks & taking responsibility for positive action towards our planet. 🐼WWF-India is proud to associate with @sudarsansand & thankful for his thoughtful dedication. pic.twitter.com/HtR583v1uq — WWF-India (@WWFINDIA) March 24, 2023

Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) also urged people to observe Earth Hour today, via a tweet.