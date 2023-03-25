Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Odisha CM Naveen appeals all to observe Earth Hour today

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday appealed  everyone to switch off lights for one hour and observe Earth Hour.

Earth Hour

Bhubaneswar/Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday appealed everyone to switch off lights for one hour and observe Earth Hour.

The CM appealed to all the people through a tweet on his personal twitter handle to observe Earth Hour. He further said that, all lights at Naveen Niwas will be switched off for an hour today from 8:30pm to 9:30pm.

The CM further appealed all to join the global pledge to conserve electricity and to mitigate global warming and climate change hazards.

CM Patnaik said Earth is the only home we have and we have to work together to make Earth a more sustainable place.

The World Wildlife Federation (WWF) has also joined hands with world famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik and shared a beautiful sand art to promote Earth Hour.

WWF-India further said that it is proud to associate with Sudarsan Pattnaik and thankful for his thoughtful dedication.

Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) also urged people to observe Earth Hour today, via a tweet.

