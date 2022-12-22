Odisha CM inaugurates 191 projects worth Rs 1806 crore in Balasore: Watch

Balasore: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today visited Balasore and inaugurated a slew of projects worth Rs 1806 crore. The CM launched projects worth Rs 374 crore and laid foundation for projects worth Rs 1431 crores.

As per reports, the CM inaugurated a Rail Over Bridge (ROB) at Somnathpur of Balasore district. On this occasion the CM provided financial assistance of Rs 220 crore to women of 5600 Self Help Groups (SHGs). He appealed the mothers of Mission Shakti to become entrepreneur to take this mission to a higher level. The assistance was granted to about 60 thousand mothers of the district.

In this speech, stressing upon the ‘One Panchayat, One Product’ slogan, the CM said that if each panchayat of the district can produce at least one product, a market will be created. Besides, each of the Panchayats can create their own identity. He hoped that the mothers will write a new history in industrial development.

Patnaik also said that mothers will be granted loan of Rs 50,000 without any interest in the coming 5 years.