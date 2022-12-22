Chief minister Naveen Patnaik to visit Balasore today, inaugurate several projects

Balasore: Odisha’s chief minister, Naveen Patnaik is going on a visit to Balasore today. He will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 191 different developmental projects worth about Rs 1806 crores.

He will first inaugurate a railway over-bridge at Shobharampur. This project cost Rs 375 crores. He will open the solar powered street light railway over-bridge to the general public.

The chief minister will also lay the foundation stone for 122 projects worth Rs 1500 crores. He will hand over Rs 220 crores worth of Mission Shakti loan to 5,600 women self-help groups with members numbering around 60,000. This money will be used in different betterment activities in the villages of Balasore.

Keeping the chief minister’s visit in mind, the security has been tightened in Balasore.