Odisha CM announces 5kg rice free of cost for SFSS beneficiaries for one year

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced to provide rice free of cost to State Food Security Scheme beneficiaries for one year from January 23 to December 23.

As per the direction of CM, the state government has now decided to provide 5kg entitlement of rice under SFSS to the beneficiaries free of cost for a period of 12 months starting January 2023. The total expenditure of Rs 185 crore will be met from State exchequer

The State Government has been distributing 5 kgs of rice per person per month to the left-out eligible beneficiaries covered under the State scheme called ‘State Food Security Scheme at Re 1 per kg since October 2018. Now it will be free of cost.

These beneficiaries have also been provided with additional rice and pulses during the last 28 months of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the State. Besides, Rs 1000 cash incentive was given to each family under National Food Security Act and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) twice.