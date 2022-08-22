Odisha: BMC Tax Collector Under Vigilance Scanner

Bhubaneswar: Tax Collector/ward officer, BMC ward office no 23, Khandagiri Bari, PS. Khandagiri Khurdha and retired Tax collector under vigilance scanner.

The employees have been identified as Hemanta Kumar Sahoo and Jogendra Pradhan.

Both have been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 15000/- (7500/- on behalf of Jogendra Pradhan retd. Ex.Tax collector) from a Complainant.

The bribe was being demanded in order to to reduce the holding tax of the house of complainant.

The bribe amount of Rs 15,000/- has been recovered from accused Sri Sahoo and Sri Pradhan and seized.

In this connection ,Bhubaneswar Vigilance Case 2018 has been registered.

Investigation in progress against both the accused. Detailed report follows.