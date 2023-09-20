Odisha Assembly Speaker election: BJD names Pramila Mallik as its candidate
The Odisha ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today named senior party leader Pramila Mallik as its candidate for the election of the Assembly Speaker.
Election for the Odisha Assembly Speaker will be held on September 22. If wins, she will be the first woman Speaker of the Odisha Assembly.