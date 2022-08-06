Odisha: Amid heavy rain Mo Bus gets submerged in water in Jatni: Watch

Bhubaneswar: Amid heavy rain a bus and a truck submerged in water in Jatni area in Khordha district on Saturday. The incident took place near the Jatani Pipili Railway underpass near Khordha Road railway station.

As per reports, a Mo Bus and a truck got submerged in the logged water at the Jatani Pipili Railway underpass. As the rainwater gushed inside the bus the passengers were panicked. However, so far all the passengers have been rescued safely.

Reportedly, the logged water at this place is approximately of 8 feet high which has resulted in traffic congestion.