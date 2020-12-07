Bhubaneswar: Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited Old Town area (Ekamra Khetra) of Bhubaneswar to take stock of the development work on Monday morning.

He reviewed the progress with other senior officials. He emphasised on development of alternate approach roads as soon as possible and cleaning of debris at the earliest.

The team pressed on the issue of rehabilitation of the shopkeepers in the area.

The Secretary works Sri Kisan Kumar, BMC Commissioner Sri Prem Chand Choudhry and other senior officials had also accompanied 5T Secretary VK Pandian.

It is noteworthy that CM Naveen Patnaik had visited the Lingaraj temple area on December 2 and reviewed the progress of the development project at Ekamra Khetra.