Odisha: 4 lion cubs born in Nandankanan Zoo

Bhubaneswar: The famous Nandankanan zoo situated in the capital city of Odisha that is Bhubaneswar has welcomed four lion cubs on Wednesday.

Lioness Bijli has given birth to four cubs. This is the third pregnancy of the African lioness Bijli at the Nandankanan Zoo.

All the four cubs are said to be healthy in the lion safari. Bijli has given birth to a total of 11 cubs in three pregnancies, including the four born now.

The zoo staff are on alert to monitor the movements of Bijli and her cub. After the birth of these cubs, the number of lions in Nandankanan has increased to 20.

It is worth mentioning that, Bijli was brought along with another companion from Kamala Nehru Zoo in Indore in December 2020.