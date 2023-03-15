Odisha: 115 Assistant Fisheries Officers Join State Government

Bhubaneswar: As many as 115 newly recruited Assistant Fisheries Officers joined the State Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department. An orientation programme was held for the new recruits at the state convention centre in Lok Seva Bhawan today in Bhubaneswar of Odisha.

Speaking to the newly recruited officers on virtual platform, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the Assistant Fisheries Officers should act as facilitators and encourage people to take up fisheries and help improve their income. Saying that Odisha is currently at 4th position in the country in fish production, he called upon them to work in a mission mode to help the state catapult from number 4 to number 1 position in fish production.

Speaking extensively on the 5T initiative, he said that the mandate of 5T provides for transformational changes in the state following the elements of Teamwork, Technology, transparency and time. It allows you to work smart by using technology to reach out to people faster, and provide better solutions in a transparent manner. We should not be satisfied with incremental changes; we have to go for transformational changes if we want to bring our state to the pivotal position, he added.

The CM expected the new officers will work with all the sincerity by following the principles of 5T and make endeavor to transform in the lives of fish farmers.

Speaking on the growth of fisheries sector in the state, he said that aquaculture is a leading sector in upgrading the socio-economic life of people in rural areas by contributing to food and nutritional security, enhanced income, and livelihood opportunities. During the last two decades, there has been substantial growth in fisheries sector in Odisha. Fish production in the state has increased around four-fold over the last two decades and reached about 10 lakh metric tons in last financial year. The state has seen 12 fold increase in seafood export in the same time, he added.

He congratulated all the new officers and wished them success in their professional life.

Agriculture, Fisheries & ARD Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain highlighted the achievements in fisheries sector. He said that this sector has huge potential to multiply farmers’ income. The joining of new officers will make the department more vibrant, he hoped.

Chief Secretary PK Jena said that fisheries can substantially improve rural economy. Especially, the small and marginal farmers have huge scope from this activity. The new officers should try to rope in women SHGs in a big way to take up fisheries, he added.

Two officers Asmita Pandey and Urmila Gamango, sharing their experiences, said that the recruitment through OPSC is one of the most transparent and fastest processes. They thanked the CM for the 5T initiative which has transformed various processes making the system effective for young, talented persons.

Interacting with the new officers, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian explained the mandate of Mo Sarkar. He said collecting feedback from beneficiaries and acting upon their feedback is what can bring trust and confidence of people on governance. The young officers should work hard to fulfil the vision for Odisha, he advised.

Commissioner-cum-secretary, Fisheries & ARD Suresh Kumar Vashisth welcomed the guests, and Director Fishries Smruti Ranjan Pradhan proposed the vote of thanks.

It may be mentioned here that fisheries sector provides livelihood and disposable income to rural families, besides rendering protein supplementation and food security, the role of fisheries experts remains indispensable. Assistant Fisheries Officers are the key personnel at grassroots who act as facilitators between farmers and govt. They work for the successful implementation of various programs of the government and provide technical advice to increase the income of farmers. Fish production is increasing with the application of new technologies. The rural women are participating in the economic development of the state by fish farming in GP Tanks. Odisha has achieved remarkable success not only in production but also in exports. In 2000-01, seafood exports were worth Rs 379 crore, while in 2021-22, it has reached Rs 4526 crore.