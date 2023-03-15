Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Bomb hurled at Police men in Berhampur of Odisha

By Himanshu
Berhampur: Bomb hurled at Police men in Srikhetra Vihar area in Berhampur in Ganjam district of Odisha on Wednesday. Fortunately, no police men were injured in the incident. Bada Bazar Police have detained 3 persons in this connection and probing the case.

As per reports, miscreants had hurled bombs at a house in the Laxmi Nrusingha sahi under Bada Bazar Police limits in Berhampur in late night yesterday. After getting information about this, Police personnel from Bada Bazar Police Station had gone to investigate the case today afternoon to Shreekhetra Vihar area when the miscreants hurled bombs at Police from inside a house.

Reportedly, as the cops knocked the door of the house in which the accused persons were hiding, they hurled bomb on them. Fortunately, no Police men were hurt in this bomb attack.

Following the incident, the police personnel informed about the attack to senior officials and called out the miscreants to surrender. After tough effort for hours Police managed to lift three miscreants from the house.

Further investigation of the case is underway.

It has also been learnt that at least one police personnel sustained injury when defusing the bomb. Following this, the room where the bomb had been found, has been sealed.

