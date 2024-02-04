Odia culture and flavour take flight at Ekamra Utsav’s inauguration

Bhubaneswar: The seven-day Ekamra Utsav, organised by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) is a celebration of Odia language and culture, was inaugurated today at the IDCO exhibition ground. One of the biggest festivals of the state, Ekamra Utsav holds special significance as it is a sincere effort at highlighting the states’ dedication to preserving and showcasing its linguistic heritage.

The festival was inaugurated by Housing and Urban Minister Usha Devi, and is being organised on the sidelines of the first World Odia Language Conference.

Other distinguished guests who were present on the occasion were Ashok Panda from the Science & Technology Department of the Odisha Government; Aswini Patra, the Minister Of Odia Language Literature & Culture Department of Odisha; Ananata Narayana Jena, MLA Bhubaneswar (Central); Sulochana Das, the Mayor Of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Manjulata Kanhar, Deputy Mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). Besides, BDA Vice Chairman Balwant Singh, OSD to BDA for City Festival Md. Sadique Alam and BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange also graced the event.

Running until February 9, the festival comprises five distinct components promising diverse experiences, and celebrates the rich heritage of Odisha, encompassing its cinema, language, literature, and all facets that define the Odia identity.

The main event, Sangitara Murchana, unfolded at the IDCO Exhibition ground, showcasing captivating performances by renowned artists from across the nation and region. Attendees were treated to live music, band performances, and various forms of performing arts, all rooted in Odia language and culture, according to the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

Renowned artists and singers like Jyotirmaye, Abhiram, Rajesh Sathpathy, Krushna and Mitrabhanu, who’s also the son of Akshya Mohanty set the stage on fire like in the segment, Smruti Tume.

In addition to Sangitara Murchana, the festival is also hosting the Food Festival – “AMA BYANJAN,” with 20 food stalls will invite attendees to delve into the vibrant traditions and flavors of Odisha. This featured delicacies representing various districts of the state, alongside a bustling flea market and experience zones offering a platform for exploration and connection.

The Ekamra Haat (Night Flea Market of Ekamra Utsav) showcasing 33 stalls will run from February 3rd to 9th at the Ekamra Expo Area in Bhubaneswar, from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM daily, showcasing the cultural vibrancy of Odia heritage against the city’s lively backdrop.

A highlight of the festival includes a drone show scheduled for February 7, 8, and 9, themed around Odia language, art, and culture, featuring 200 drones. Additionally, designs based on Odia language, art, and culture will adorn Madhusudan Marg leading to the venue, promoting the essence of the language and heritage.

Ekamra Utsav aims to honor the profound legacy and ancient roots of the Odia Language through a captivating exhibition centered on the Odia alphabet.