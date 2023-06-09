Bhubaneswar: State Level Handloom Expo inaugurated at Ekamra Haat

Bhubaneswar: The art of Handloom Weaving is highly evolved and its fabrics bear testimony to the artistic ability and tradition of weavers of the State as well as whole Country. Handloom Expo is organized with an objective to showcase & sell different Handloom Products of the State.

Odisha State Handloom Weavers Coop. Society Ltd, popularly known as BOYANIKA, the only Apex Society of the State is organizing the “State Level Handloom Expo” at Ekamra Haat, Bhubaneswar up to 25.06.2023 for facilitating sustainable livelihood to the weavers of the State by providing a common platform for marketing of Handloom Products.

The Expo is sponsored by the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India. As many as 40 nos. of Leading PWCS/SHG/Master Craftsman of our State and 20 numbers of Handloom agencies from other states along with Boyanika are participating in this Expo.

The Exhibition will remain open from 11.00 A.M. to 9.00 P.M on all days and Special Govt. Rebate is being given to the customer on purchase of every Handloom Product in this Expo.

Rita Sahu, Minister for Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts, Odisha inaugurated the celebration today evening in presence of Prakash Chandra Meher, President, Boyanika Pranati Chhotray, Managing Director, Boyanika, Saroj Kumar Patel, Special Secretary, HTH Deptt, Debajit Nandi, Joint Secretary, Textiles, Sisir Kumar Rath, Member Secretary, SIDAC, Mili Samantaray, General Manager, Boyanika and other officials.

Apart from marketing of Odisha Handwovens, Boyanika is committed for all round socio-economic development of weavers of the State. Boyanika will go on exploring every new horizon for expanding its market in and outside the State in the coming years.