Number of hospitals included under BSKY rises to 765 including 155 from outside Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The number of hospitals included under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) has reportedly risen to 765 including 155 from outside Odisha.

As per the data of the State Health & Family Welfare Department, by the end of the October, the number of hospitals included under the BSKY has risen to 765.

As many as 115 Super Speciality Hospital with world class facilities in 19 states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are now providing the BSKY services.

The Christian Medical College in Vellore, Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation in Bengaluru, Tata Medical Centre in Kolkata, Homi Bhaba (HB) Cancer Hospital in Vizag and Sangur, Dr Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) in Guwahati, HB Cancer Hospital in Varanasi, Mahanana Pandit Madan Moham Malaviya cancer Centre in Varanasi, Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer in Mumbai and Tata Memorial in Mumbai are some of the major hospitals which have partnered with the Odisha government for the BSKY.

This apart, the BSKY beneficiaries can also get free treatment at the 24 centres of Fortis group of hospitals operating at Chennai, Delhi, Deheradun, Vashi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Noida, Ludhiana, New Delhi, Delhi, Punjab and Kokalata, along with 7 super specialty heart hospitals in Narayana Hrudayalaya group at Bengaluru, Mumbai, Raipur, Kolkata, and Jamshedpur.

According to reports, as many as 54 district coordinators have been engaged at district levels both inside and outside the state to keep a close vigil about the implementation of the scheme.

A total of 773 Swasthya Mitras also have been engaged to help the patients in matters of connecting to doctors, their admission in hospital, and processing of their documents for discharge after treatment.

The government data further revealed that 91,500 beneficiaries have received free treatment at different hospitals outside the state from January to October this year.