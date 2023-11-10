OPSC Medical Officer Exam 2023 results declared, 2581 candidates passed; details here

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the Medical Officer Exam 2023 results. A total of 2581 candidates have passed in the written examinations.

By Subadh Nayak
OPSC Medical Officer Exam 2023 results
The candidates can visit the official website of the OPSC (opsc.gov.in) or check directly by clicking here.

