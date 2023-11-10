OPSC Medical Officer Exam 2023 results declared, 2581 candidates passed; details here
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the Medical Officer Exam 2023 results. A total of 2581 candidates have passed in the written examinations.
The candidates can visit the official website of the OPSC (opsc.gov.in) or check directly by clicking here.