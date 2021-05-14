Jaleswar: In a noble gesture, the staffs of a 108 Ambulance handed over two sacks full of coins to the Police. The incident took place in Jaleswar area in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday.

As per reports, the Ambulance was returning from Balasore after dropping a patient. The vehicle was on its way to Kamarda on the National Highway 60. Near Haladipada the staffs spotted 2 sacks thrown on the road. After going near they found that both the sacks were filled with coins. They recovered the bags and handed it over to Police at Jaleswar Police station.

Also read: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases Rs 920 crore assistance to farmers under KALIA scheme

As per reports, more than 40 kg of coins of Rs. 2 denomination were there in both the sacks. It has been suspected that the consignment was being shifted to a bank when the sacks might drop from the vehicle.

The locals are all praise for the Ambulance staff for their noble deed.