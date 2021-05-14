Bhubaneswar: On the eve of Akhaya Trutiya and Krushak Divas, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday released Rs 920 -crore financial assistance to 42 lakh farmers of the State under the KALIA scheme.

As per reports, the amount was transferred to the bank accounts of the 42 lakh registered farmers. Farmers begin the farming process from the Akshay Trutiya day for which the money was transferred today.

The CM said that KALIA scheme is the best in the country when it comes to schemes for farmers. He hoped the financial assistance will lessen the farmers’ loan amount.

Praising farmers the CM said, “Farmers are our pride and glory”. Last year, during the first wave of Covid pandemic, farmers had strengthened the economy. Hence, the sacrifice of farmers is incomparable.

“Now we are facing the second wave of Covid pandemic. And for that we have enforced lock down. However, for farmers there is no lock down. Hence, farmers should continue their farming work abiding covid restrictions and should take benefit of different scheme of the government,” said Odisha CM.