No more bouncers in bars in Cuttack-Bhubaneswar, Commissionerate Police issues guideline for appointment of private security

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has issued a new guideline for the appointment of private security personnel by the bar owners saying that they cannot appoint any persons as private security who are known as bouncers.

It has come to notice that many bars in Commissionerate Police jurisdiction have employed private persons as security personnel who are informally called bouncers, the notification issued by Sanjeeb Panda, the commissioner of police of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

“In recent months some criminal cases have been registered against many such private security personnel who are called bouncers. It is apprehended that there is very likelihood of imminent danger from these bouncers to the life and safety of the customers, resulting in breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility,” it added.

Below is the seven-pint guideline issued by the Commissionerate Police:

No bar owner shall appoint any persons as private security whether known as bouncer or otherwise without prior verification of the character and antecedents of the person concerned by the respective territorial Dy. Commissioner of Police.

Bar owners shall appoint any person as his/her private security only from private security agencies registered under PSARA Act.

Bar owner shall inform local police station about persons engaged for security purposes in writing.

These security personnel employed in such establishment are subjected to the ordinary legal rules regarding the use of force.

These security personnel can perform task permitted by law.

In case of need they can inform police by calling 112.

In no circumstances the act of these personnel can infringe upon the fundamental rights of the customers.

The order shall come into force with effect from February 6, 2024 and shall remain in force for a period of 60 days i.e up to April 5 unless withdrawn earlier.

Any individual/association contravening this order shall be punishable under the provision of law.