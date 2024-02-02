Commissionerate Police takes stringent action against traffic violators

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack took stringent action against traffic violators and registered 102 cases. It was informed in an X post by DCP Traffic.

Tightening the noose around the neck of traffic violators Commissionerate Police in the Twin-city reportedly took stringent action to address the traffic violations issue.

As informed by the DCP, Traffic Bhubaneswar-Cuttack as many as 102 cases were booked against drunken driving, signal jumping, reverse riding, and mobile phone use while driving. Vehicles involved were impounded, and prosecutions were initiated.

“Let’s prioritize safety on the roads,” the caption of the post shared also reads.