No COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Odisha in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has not reported any coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, for the first time since March, the health authority said on Wednesday.

This information has been shared by the state health department on Twitter.

“Happy to share that after over six months, there are no Covid deaths reported in the State on 5th January 2021. We salute our Covid Warriors whose tireless efforts have made this possible,” said the health department.

 

The Covid pandemic has killed 1,887 people in Odisha

