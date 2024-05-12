Terrorist associate arrested with arms, ammunition in Bandipora

Bandipora: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday have arrested a terrorist associate along with the arms and ammunition in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Based on specific inputs from intelligence agencies the joint operation was carried out by Indian Army, Bandipora Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in general area Pethkoot of Bandipora.

In a post on X, Bandipora Police said, “in a joint operation, the Indian Army, Bandipora Police and CRPF arrested one terrorist associate along with arms & ammunition.” The police said that a case has been registered under the relevant section of laws.

In a joint operation, Indian Army, Bandipora Police and CRPF ,arrested one terrorist associate along with arms & ammunition. Case registered under relevant section of law in PS Pethkote.@JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice @DIGBaramulla pic.twitter.com/ltOyZDpLKX — District Police,Bandipora (@bandiporapolice) May 12, 2024

The security forces arrested one suspected indiviual and recovered four pistols, one hand grenade, and other war-like stores from him.