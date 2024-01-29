KIIT-KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta conferred with Mother Teresa International Award 2024

Bhubaneswar: KIIT-KISS founder and Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta has been conferred with the Mother Teresa International Award 2024.

Achyuta Samanta has been conferred with the prestigious award for his outstanding role and contribution in education, health and social services.

As Samanta could not be available due to his busy schedule to receive the award, his nominated representative Kolkata Bureau head of Kalinga TV, Pramod Mohanty received the award from the dignitary guests from the country and outside the country.

Dr. T.H. Ireland, Chairman of the Mother Teresa Award Committee and Fr. Jay D’Souza, the Regional Education Commission of West Bengal and Sikkim attended as the chief guests and shed light on Samanta’s devout life.