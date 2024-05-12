5 injured in honeybee attack in Odisha’s Gajapati district

Gajapati: At least five people were injured after being attacked by honeybees in Odisha’s Gajapati district. The incident occurred in Chatabari under Mohana police limits of the district.

According to sources, a family from Golabandha village of Gopalpur were on their way for marriage prospect to Mohana when the incident occurred. The family stopped their car near Chatabari to go to washroom, when they were attacked by honeybees.

Following the incident, the injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

In a similar instance earlier, at least 30 students of a private school were injured in bee attack in Baligorada of Kamakhyanagar in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district.

According to sources, around 90 students had gone for a summer camp to Sapua dam at Baligorada. While taking bath at Ramial River, the kids were attacked by bees.

The staffs and locals present at the scene rescued them and rushed them to the Kamakhyanagar hospital. Reportedly, out of total 30 students were injured, while 2 of them were critically injured in the incident.