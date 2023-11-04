New Terminal link building of Biju Patnaik Airport to be functional before New Year, flights to surat soon

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik International Airport’s New terminal link building is to be functional before New Year 2024, informed Airport Director of the Biju Patnaik International Airport Bhubaneswar Prasanna Pradhan.

The airport authorities have applied for security clearance and once the clearance is done, SOP will be prepared. All the work will be done after discussion with the stake holders. The authorities will hold meeting with CISF team, customs, airlines and immigration.

The construction work of the new terminal link building has been completed and very soon new flights will be flying to Surat, Dehradun, Chandigarh and Jammu and we have already started the process, said Airport Director.

The airlines have been asked to give slots for Gujarat’s Surat. Bhubaneswar airport has now connected with 21 cities so far, informed Airport Director.

On the other hand, the second flight service connecting Bhubaneswar to Jeypore (Koraput) will begin from November 6. The services will be available twice a week, every Monday and Friday.

Ahmedabad-based IndiaOne Air will start the second flight service under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme. The company informed through a ‘X’ post.

The flight is financially supported by the Government of Odisha, the company stated.

Now we are operating 2nd flight jeypore flight starting from 6th november Onwards every monday and friday. Completed 1 year of commercial operation This flight is financially supported by the Government of odisha. Book Now : https://t.co/IlTJqtzHCB Inaugural Offer@Rs 2999/- pic.twitter.com/rTtrkkwKDE — IndiaOne Air (@IndiaoneA) November 3, 2023

The flight will take up at 7.10 am on Monday and land at 8.45 in Jeypore. On Friday, it will take off at 9 am from Bhubaneswar and arrive at Jeypore at 10.35 am. The inaugural airfare of this flight service has been fixed at Rs 2,999.