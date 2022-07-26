New Covid Positive Cases At 662 In Odisha In Past 24 Hours

By WCE 2
covid cases in odisha
Representational Image Of A Covid Swab Collection Center In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Marked decline in Covid positive cases in Odisha at 662 on Tuesday including 104 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 387 are quarantine cases while the rest 275 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7054 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded highest number of cases at 152 followed by Sundargarh with 142 positives.

Details of the number of Covid cases from 27 districts and the State Pool: 

1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 4
3. Bargarh: 12
4. Bhadrak: 13
5. Balangir: 9
6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 38
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Gajapati: 5
10. Ganjam: 1
11. Jagatsinghpur: 10
12. Jajpur: 8
13. Jharsuguda: 4
14. Kalahandi: 12
15. Kandhamal: 9
16. Kendrapada: 3
17. Khurda: 152
18. Koraput: 15
19. Mayurbhanj: 78
20. Nawarangpur: 6
21. Nayagarh: 12
22. Nuapada: 11
23. Puri: 6

24. Rayagada: 11
25. Sambalpur: 48
26. Sonepur: 13
27. Sundargarh: 142
28. State Pool: 28

